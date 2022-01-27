Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $3.49 Million in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of 8X8 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.