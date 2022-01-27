Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 28,560 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,560 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Commvault Systems worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,086,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.99 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

