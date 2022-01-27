Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 4,936 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.05. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.78 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.