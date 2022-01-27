Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.34% of 908 Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 285.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 331,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after acquiring an additional 867,014 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 105.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 18.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $692,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,100 shares of company stock worth $1,785,319 over the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

