Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.77% of Forum Merger IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMIV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,878,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,662,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,753,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,802,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

