Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.36% of Adecoagro worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.