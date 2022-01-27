Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $329.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.78. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

