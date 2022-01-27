Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

SIMO opened at $86.24 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

