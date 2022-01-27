Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OHI opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

