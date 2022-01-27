Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 425,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 257,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 146,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 70.1% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,549,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 638,898 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:HIIIU opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

