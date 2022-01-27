Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 248,226 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248,226 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.