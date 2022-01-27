Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,154 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 30.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

NYSE:MTB opened at $167.76 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average of $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

