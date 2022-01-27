Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 66,892 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAG opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

