Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 8,340 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

