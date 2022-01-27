Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $3.27 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 474.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $16,825,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

