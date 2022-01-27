Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,784 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Clorox by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,707,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

CLX opened at $164.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.08. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.