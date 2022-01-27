Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target Raised to €260.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €250.00 ($284.09) to €260.00 ($295.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of ALIZY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 285,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.25. Allianz has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

