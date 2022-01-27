Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD) shares were down 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 9,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Allied Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Allied Resources, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The firm involves in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. Its properties are located in the Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad and Edwards Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

