Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.37

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 116092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

