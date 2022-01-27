AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0144 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $131,759.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

