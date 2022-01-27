Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

