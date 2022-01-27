Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

