Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Stake Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,569 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF makes up about 4.9% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $32,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 150.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 122,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVAL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $35.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49.

