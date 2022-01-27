Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Short Interest Update

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000.

Shares of ASPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 4,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,804. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

