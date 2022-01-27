Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

