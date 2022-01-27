Alphabet Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $22.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $22.96 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $27.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $28.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $26.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $194.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,584.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,797.28 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,845.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,807.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 13,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 124,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

