Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $57.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,642.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,809.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,853.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,825.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.