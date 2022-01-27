AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,867 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.68.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.