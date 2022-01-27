Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 32689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Get Alphatec alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $952.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 4,366 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and have sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 529,579 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.