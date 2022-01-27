alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.51

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €19.51 ($22.17) and last traded at €19.50 ($22.16), with a volume of 368806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €19.50 ($22.16).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.99 ($20.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.92.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

