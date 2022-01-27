AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

AltaGas stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 1,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

