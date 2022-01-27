AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Up 2,466.7% in January

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 2,466.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AltEnergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAE remained flat at $$9.84 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,858. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

