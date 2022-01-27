Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,348 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Altice USA worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Altice USA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.73. 59,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

