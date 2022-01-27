Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.42

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 23737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $2,255,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 89.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

