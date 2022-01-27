Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 316.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.71% of Altimmune worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altimmune by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 697,988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altimmune by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

