Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATRWF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 851 shares of the company traded hands.

