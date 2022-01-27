Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARR. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.58.

Shares of TSE ARR traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.09. The company had a trading volume of 89,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a current ratio of 164.93. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$11.93. The firm has a market cap of C$241.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.72.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

