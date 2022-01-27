Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

