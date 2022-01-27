Amazon.com (AMZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Amazon.com to post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $50 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,352.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,394.01. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

