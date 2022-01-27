Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,352.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,394.01.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,194.23.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
