Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,352.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,394.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,194.23.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.