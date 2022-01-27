Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 33,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 700,420 shares.The stock last traded at $14.28 and had previously closed at $14.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.