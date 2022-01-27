Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

AMBA opened at $133.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.44. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -160.61 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ambarella by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

