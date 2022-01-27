AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $772.92 Million

Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report sales of $772.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $772.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.65 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $780.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $2,795,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 9.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 86.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 41,051 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

