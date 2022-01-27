Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 705,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,286,876 shares.The stock last traded at $11.80 and had previously closed at $11.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 9.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

