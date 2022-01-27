American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 10,152 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

