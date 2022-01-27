American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 72,691 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 72,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.37% of SM Energy worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

SM stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

