American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 74,890 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,120,955 shares of company stock worth $276,775,919. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

