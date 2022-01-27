American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 87,209 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,209 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.35% of Commercial Metals worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

