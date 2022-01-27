American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Greif at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Greif by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Greif by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

