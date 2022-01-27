American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,232,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after buying an additional 625,918 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $2,462,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

